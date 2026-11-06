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Tinubu Will Defeat Peter Obi With 7 Million Votes If Atiku Is Not On The Ballot – Adeyanju

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By Justina Otio
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Deji Adeyanju
Deji Adeyanju

Key Takeaways

  • Deji Adeyanju predicted that President Bola Tinubu would defeat Peter Obi by more than seven million votes if Atiku Abubakar is not on the ballot.
  • A Federal High Court judgment nullified the African Democratic Congress leadership and Atiku’s emergence as the party’s presidential candidate.
  • Adeyanju described Atiku as Tinubu’s greatest re-election threat and said political sentiment in northern Nigeria did not favour the ruling party.

Human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu would defeat the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer, Peter Obi, if his counterpart in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, were not on the ballot.

Naija News reports that Adeyanju made the claim in a Facebook post on Thursday, amid the crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Recall that a Federal High Court judgment had nullified the party’s leadership and the emergence of Atiku as its presidential candidate.

Reacting, Adeyanju stated that Atiku is the greatest threat to Tinubu’s re-election, adding that Obi stands no chance against the president without the former vice president.

Adeyanju said, “Tinubu will defeat Obi/Kwankwaso with more than 7million votes if Atiku is not on the ballot. It will be a walk over from the minute Atiku is not on the ballot.

“Even if Atiku campaigns for Obi, Tinubu will still defeat him.”

The Kogi State-born political commentator said, “No section of the country is more politically knowledgeable and sophisticated than northerners. They understand politics so well.

“Atiku is the greatest threat to Tinubu’s re-election. Everyone that understands Nigeria political history knows this. The dynamics and sentiment in northern Nigeria is not looking good for the ruling party.”

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Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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