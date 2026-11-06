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It Is Very Petty For You To Descend To This Level – Obono-Obla Slams Atiku Over Calabar Insecurity

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By Justina Otio
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Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

Key Takeaways

  • APC chieftain Okoi Obono-Obla dismissed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s insecurity claims about Calabar, describing the city as one of Nigeria’s safest.
  • Obono-Obla credited Governor Bassey Otu with improving security, citing his appointment of a retired Major General as state security adviser.
  • Obono-Obla described stone-throwing involving Peter Obi’s campaign convoy as an isolated incident and questioned whether internal disaffection within Obi’s party caused it.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Okoi Obono-Obla, has described Calabar as one of the safest cities in Nigeria.

He dismissed recent claims of insecurity made by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as a product of gossip far from reality.

Naija News reports that the APC chieftain spoke during an interview on a national television station.

According to him, “Calabar is one of the safest cities anybody would want to live in Nigeria,” and lauded Governor Bassey Otu for providing effective and efficient security measures in the state.

In his words: “The governor has addressed security in Calabar. Before the governor came into office, I was very familiar with the security situation. University lecturers and doctors were being kidnapped almost every day. But as soon as he came into office, he appointed a retired Major General as state security adviser.

“The governor has also provided significant security support, including government police officers and other security agencies.”

While accusing Atiku of relying on gossip, he said “it is very petty for somebody who was a former Vice President of this country to descend to that level and begin talking about security in Calabar.”

On the incident involving the campaign convoy of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress, the former presidential aide said stone-throwing during campaigns, even in advanced democracies like the United States.

While describing the incident as an isolated case, he wondered if the incident was not as the result of internal disaffection within Obi’s own party.

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Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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