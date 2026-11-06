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2027: ‘Study The Court Judgment, You Will Notice Something Fishy’ – Fayose Tells Atiku

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Isaac Fayose
Isaac Fayose

Key Takeaways

  • Isaac Fayose described the Federal High Court judgment nullifying Atiku Abubakar’s ADC presidential candidacy for the 2027 elections as suspicious and urged him to study it.
  • Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the ADC’s David Mark-led leadership on Thursday and voided the process that produced Atiku.
  • Fayose urged Atiku to join forces with Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate Peter Obi to push the ruling All Progressives Congress out of power.

The younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, Isaac Fayose, has said the Federal High Court judgment that nullified the candidacy of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is suspicious.

Naija News reports that the Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Peter Lifu, had on Thursday nullified the David Mark-led leadership of the ADC and voided the process that produced Atiku as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

In a video on his verified Facebook page on Thursday, Fayose urged Atiku to closely study the court judgment and said he would notice something fishy.

While lamenting that the judiciary is no longer independent, Fayose urged Atiku to team up with Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to push the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power.

He said, “Atiku should go and study that judgment very well; he will notice something fishy.

“Our judiciary is no longer independent. Look at our youths; they are more interested in online sagas.

“Please, Atiku, this is the time to join forces with Peter Obi in the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, to pursue the All Progressives Congress, APC, out of power.”

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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