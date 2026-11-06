2027: ‘Study The Court Judgment, You Will Notice Something Fishy’ – Fayose Tells Atiku

The younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, Isaac Fayose, has said the Federal High Court judgment that nullified the candidacy of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is suspicious.

Naija News reports that the Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Peter Lifu, had on Thursday nullified the David Mark-led leadership of the ADC and voided the process that produced Atiku as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

In a video on his verified Facebook page on Thursday, Fayose urged Atiku to closely study the court judgment and said he would notice something fishy.

While lamenting that the judiciary is no longer independent, Fayose urged Atiku to team up with Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to push the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power.

He said, “Atiku should go and study that judgment very well; he will notice something fishy.

“Our judiciary is no longer independent. Look at our youths; they are more interested in online sagas.

“Please, Atiku, this is the time to join forces with Peter Obi in the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, to pursue the All Progressives Congress, APC, out of power.”