2027: ‘Honestly, You Are The Problem Not Tinubu’ – Amaechi Tells Nigerians

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has said Nigerians are responsible for the country’s problems, not President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Amaechi spoke on Thursday at the ADC campaign rally in Kebbi State.

Amaechi urged Nigerians to take responsibility for changing the situation by coming out en masse to vote against Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The former Governor of Rivers State also accused Tinubu’s administration of borrowing more money than his predecessor, the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Amaechi, Tinubu’s administration had borrowed over $30 billion, contrasting it with what he described as Buhari’s borrowing record.

He said, “They will continue to tempt you. If they don’t tempt you, then you are not a creation of God. When they tempt you, they are showing you that they are afraid. They know that come January 16, we will win.

“They are borrowing money quickly so that they can take it and run away. If not, you borrowed over $30 billion, all one man, and later you people will say that Buhari was borrowing money.

“You have seen what is called borrowing now, right? Buhari was borrowing one, two million, but this man has come and is taking 30 billion.

“Honestly, you are the problem; Tinubu is not the problem. If we all march out on January 16, let the idiot come out and stop us from voting. It has nothing to do with religion; it has nothing to do with ethnicity. It’s blackmail.

“How can a man be campaigning that it’s the turn of the South? You will do the turn of the South until you kill us? He said Nigerians should embrace poverty. Why is he not poor? Why has Tinubu refused to embrace poverty? Tinubu has no solution, for Christ’s sake. You are the solution. We must go out and march; we must go out and vote.”