Oshiomhole Is Pained That I Removed Him As APC Chairman – Amaechi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has challenged Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, to make his academic credentials public.

He said Oshiomhole is pained because he led the team that removed him as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amaechi also insisted he has no regret over Oshiomhole’s removal as APC chairman, saying the former Governor of Edo State lacks the ability to lead the party.

Naija News reports that Amaechi made the submission during an interview on Rapid TV while responding to Oshiomhole’s recent criticism of his political positions and credibility.

Recall that Oshiomhole, during an interview on TVC, had described Amaechi as ‘shallow’ and ‘unreliable’ over what he called his changing political positions.

The former Edo State governor accused Amaechi of speaking against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu despite previously supporting the party and the government he once served.

He also questioned Amaechi’s credibility, citing his past disagreements with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is now the ADC presidential candidate.

According to Oshiomhole, Amaechi had previously accused Atiku of emerging through a fraudulent primary election and challenged his victory in court.

He claimed that Amaechi later changed his position after Atiku allegedly asked him to work with him.

However, in response, Amaechi expressed disappointment with Oshiomhole’s position, arguing that they are equals who served as governors at the same time.

“He said I’m shallow, but I hold degrees in Law and Literature, Master’s degrees in both fields, and a certificate from the University of London. I also have a master’s degree from King’s College London, and I’m pursuing a master’s degree in Global Political Economy.

“Tell him to show his certificate,” Amaechi said.

Amaechi further recalled that Oshiomhole was among the governors who elected him chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, questioning why the senator would now describe him as shallow.

He said, “He’s not my subordinate. We are equals. He was governor while I was governor. So he’s not my subordinate.”

The NDC vice-presidential candidate added that Oshiomhole is still pained over his removal as the APC National Chairman.

“What is paining Oshiomhole is that he was removed as chairman of the party, and I led the team that removed him as chairman of the party because he was incapable of governing the party,” he said.

Oshiomhole had also questioned Amaechi’s credibility by recalling his previous criticism of Atiku, claiming the former Rivers governor once described the primary that produced Atiku as the PDP presidential candidate as fraudulent and challenged his emergence in court.

He further alleged that Amaechi changed his position after Atiku approached him to work together.

Responding to allegations that his administration mismanaged public funds and abandoned projects in Rivers State, Amaechi said it took Oshiomhole 12 years to make such accusations.

He, however, described the allegations as false.

“It took him 12 years. Nigeria has not asked questions. Twelve years to accuse me and falsely. He didn’t say it as I left office, he didn’t say it one year after, two years after, three years after,” Amaechi said.

The former governor of Rivers State concluded that he won’t respond to any allegation from Oshiomhole again, adding that the Senator could continue making whatever allegations he wished.