Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 4th November, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 4th November, 2026.

The National Assembly has disclosed that it is set to transmit the bill for the establishment of State Police in Nigeria to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

The clerk of the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, revealed this in a statement on Tuesday, Naija News reports.

He confirmed that 28 State Houses of Assembly have approved the constitutional amendment necessary for the establishment of State Police in Nigeria.

Ogunlana said that as of October 15, only 28 states have acceded to the Bill, adding that his office would continue to accept responses from those yet to send in their reports.

The clerk noted that the constitutionally required threshold of not less than two-thirds of the 36 State Houses of Assembly has been met to proceed with the processing of the bill.

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said the administration of President Bola Tinubu regards every comment or suggestion as an attack.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also said the government lacked effective spokespersons.

Sanusi, however, commended the administration for its economic reforms, saying it deserved credit for pulling the country back from the brink.

He spoke at the Oxford Global Think Tank conference convened by Arunma Oteh.

Sanusi listed some of the reforms’ gains, noting that GDP grew by 4.48 per cent in the second quarter of 2026.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Tuesday told a Federal High Court in Abuja that it did not issue the discharge certificate presented by former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji.

Naija News reports that Nnaji, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Enugu State, is on trial on six counts, including alleged forgery of his NYSC discharge certificate and University of Nigeria, Nsukka, degree certificate.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is prosecuting him on charges of certificate forgery and money laundering in charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/389/2026.

Testifying as the second prosecution witness before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, the Assistant Director, Department of Certification at the NYSC, Yusuf Jumare, said his department’s investigation, carried out at the request of the ICPC, showed that the document was fake.

Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Jimoh Abdulmumuni (SAN), Jumare listed four features to back his claim.

He said the certificate, purportedly issued in 1985, bore the prefix “A,” which the NYSC only began using in 1990.

He added that the call-up number on the certificate, 0137, had four digits, whereas call-up numbers in 1985 had five digits.

The witness also noted that the certificate indicated a service period of 13 months, rather than the standard 12 months.

Furthermore, he said the certificate was signed by a “National General,” whereas the head of the NYSC at the time was designated “Director.”

The Deputy Campaign Spokesperson of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Sam Omale, has explained that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had a demanding schedule and constant travel between locations, which left him physically exhausted.

Naija News reports that Omale, during an interview on Channels Television, dismissed concerns over Peter Obi’s health, saying he is only suffering from exhaustion.

According to Omale, Peter Obi is passionate about his political activities and often handles several tasks at once, leaving little time to rest.

Omale maintained there was nothing medically wrong with Peter Obi, stressing that members of his team were trying to persuade him to get some sleep and rest.

He added that Peter Obi’s exhaustion would not affect the party’s ongoing campaigns.

The Senate on Tuesday rejected a proposal to revive the defunct Nigeria Airways and Air Nigeria, describing them as dead entities that could not be revived.

Instead, the upper chamber asked the Federal Government to work toward setting up a new, viable national carrier, while also pushing for direct flights between Nigeria and China.

The resolutions followed a motion on enforcing the Bilateral Air Services Agreement between Nigeria and China, sponsored by the Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno North).

The Senate urged the government to renegotiate and enforce the agreement to give Nigerian airlines reciprocal access to Chinese airports.

It also asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to engage Chinese authorities on easing business visas for Nigerian traders and securing landing slots for Nigerian carriers.

The committees on Aviation and Foreign Affairs were directed to monitor compliance and report back within four weeks.

The debate took a different turn when Senator Ned Nwoko (APC, Delta North) proposed an additional prayer to revive the defunct national airline.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, rejected the idea.

Former Vice-President and 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) leadership of mobilising protesters to disrupt his party’s campaign rally in Sokoto State.

Atiku claimed that the planned protests were aimed at creating confusion and providing an excuse for the state government to impose a curfew, thereby stopping the ADC from holding its rally as scheduled.

The former vice-president made the allegations on Tuesday during a press briefing in Abuja, Naija News reports.

He also accused the Sokoto State Government of frustrating the party’s campaign preparations by denying it access to public facilities and refusing to provide necessary logistical support.

According to Atiku, the alleged actions were deliberate attempts to prevent the opposition party from enjoying a fair political environment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Suleiman, has recalled how a journalist learned of their wedding and forced them to make a statement.

Naija News reports that Suleiman, who tied the knot in 2018 with Nollywood actress, Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor, in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, said he and his wife never planned to publicly announce their wedding.

According to him, he and Linda Ejiofor tied the knot a week before the announcement and kept everything under wraps.

Unfortunately, a journalist reached out, saying his sources had confirmed they were married and gave them 24-hours to make the announcement or he would run a story on it.

According to the movie star, after the call, he said his wife agreed to control their narrative by announcing their wedding.

Popular rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, known as Odumodublvck, has claimed that some artistes use voodoo to secure hit songs in the Nigerian music industry.

Naija News reports that Odumodublvck spoke during an appearance on the Tea With Tay podcast.

He said getting a hit song is difficult, explaining that some artists never make the mark throughout their careers.

He praised Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido for consistently dropping hits over the years.

Spanish police have launched an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter following the death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel after a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a Spanish second-division match.

Naija News reports that the 30-year-old forward died in hospital at about 8am local time earlier today, November 3, 2026, after suffering a cardiac arrest following the incident during Monday’s fixture.

The collision occurred in stoppage time when Owono rushed out of his penalty area to clear the ball but struck De Miguel in the chest. Medical personnel immediately attended to the striker before taking him to hospital. The referee subsequently abandoned the match and sent off the goalkeeper.

Spain’s National Police confirmed that prosecutors would be involved in the investigation. However, authorities in the Canary Islands described the process as routine, explaining that Spanish law requires a judicial inquiry whenever a death is classified as non-natural.

Tenerife initially reported that De Miguel was in a stable condition despite the seriousness of his injuries. However, his neurological condition later deteriorated before the club confirmed his death.

The striker played an important role in helping Tenerife secure promotion to the Segunda División last season, earning tributes from across the football community.

Three Nigerian players, Christiana Uzoma, Oluwakemi Adegbuyi and Janet Akekoromowei, have earned nominations for the 2026 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards following impressive performances for club and country.

CAF announced the nominees on Tuesday, November 3, ahead of the awards ceremony scheduled for December 7 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Super Falcons also received a nomination for the Women’s National Team of the Year award despite their disappointing 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign.

Uzoma earned a nomination for the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award after an impressive season with Edo Queens and Nigeria’s youth teams.

The 17-year-old played a key role for Edo Queens in the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) and the WAFU-B Women’s Champions League qualifiers before captaining the Falconets at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland.