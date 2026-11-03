National Assembly To Transmit State Police Bill To President Tinubu

The National Assembly has disclosed that it is set to transmit the bill for the establishment of State Police in Nigeria to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

The clerk of the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, revealed this in a statement on Tuesday, Naija News reports.

He confirmed that 28 State Houses of Assembly have approved the constitutional amendment necessary for the establishment of State Police in Nigeria.

“The Office of the Clerk to the National Assembly wishes to inform the general public that it has received reports from 28 State Houses of Assembly indicating their approval of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Bill, seeking to provide for the establishment of State Police Services and related matters,” the statement read in part.

It would be recalled that the National Assembly had transmitted the bill for the establishment of State Police to the State Houses of Assembly on September 16, 2026, with a request that their resolution be communicated within 30 days.

However, Ogunlana said that as of October 15, only 28 states have acceded to the Bill, adding that his office would continue to accept responses from those yet to send in their reports.

The clerk noted that the constitutionally required threshold of not less than two-thirds of the 36 State Houses of Assembly has been met to proceed with the processing of the bill.

“The stipulated period elapsed on 15 October 2026, but my Office shall continue accept reports from the State Houses of Assembly until the bill is transmitted for assent.

“Following the receipt and verification of the reports, the Office confirms that 28 State Houses of Assembly have approved the Bill.

“This represents more than the constitutionally prescribed threshold of not less than two-thirds of the 36 State Houses of Assembly, equivalent to 24 States, as required under Section 9 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999,” the clerk added.

He added that his office has already undertaken the necessary administrative verification of the reports and accompanying votes and proceedings to establish their authenticity and ensure that the records accurately reflect the decisions taken by the respective State Houses of Assembly.

He affirmed that the bill will now be transmitted to President Tinubu for assent.

“It is pertinent to clarify that Section 9 of the Constitution does not expressly prescribe a Third Reading for a Constitution Alteration Bill, unlike the procedure applicable to ordinary Bills.

“In view of the approvals secured from the required number of State Houses of Assembly, the necessary administrative processes are being undertaken to facilitate the transmission of the Bill to His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for assent, in accordance with the Acts Authentication Act, CAP A2, (LFN) 2004,” he said.

The statement conveyed the appreciation of the National Assembly to the State Houses of Assembly for their cooperation and timely responses, adding that it will continue to provide accurate and timely information on developments relating to the constitutional amendment process.