2027: Ex-Minister Sambo Endorses Tinubu For Second Term

Former Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has urged Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu another four years in office, insisting that the administration needs more time to deliver the full benefits of its economic reforms.

Sambo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, said the sacrifices Nigerians are making due to the rising cost of living would eventually lead to economic stability and prosperity.

The former minister made the appeal while speaking with journalists at his country home in Jalingo, where he endorsed Tinubu for a second term ahead of the 2027 general elections, Naija News reports.

Sambo, who served as the Taraba State Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council during the 2023 elections, acknowledged the economic challenges facing Nigerians but maintained that the government’s policies were necessary to put the country on the path of sustainable growth.

He warned against abandoning the reforms halfway, arguing that allowing them to continue would give the country a better chance of achieving economic recovery.

According to him, Nigerians should support Tinubu’s re-election bid to enable him to consolidate the gains of his policies.

He said, “We are not oblivious to the feedback from the common man and the general increase in cost of living. However, we believe that the sacrifices being made today are necessary for enduring economic and financial stability.

“Let us allow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu consolidate the path of economic recovery and growth with a second term in office. Nigerians can rest assured that it will get better. I firmly believe that the reforms, coupled with increased spending in infrastructure projects, will ultimately translate into long-term prosperity.”

The APC chieftain also called on party leaders and other supporters of the Tinubu administration to do more in explaining government policies to Nigerians.

He argued that many citizens needed clearer information about the reasons behind the reforms and how they were expected to improve their lives in the long run.

Sambo said government supporters must find ways to explain the policies in simple language that ordinary Nigerians could easily understand.

“Undoubtedly, PBAT is working, but we need men and women who will translate the impact of his work into simple terms that the common man on the street can understand. It is high time all of us joined hands with President Tinubu to build our country,” he added.

Sambo also expressed confidence that the APC would perform strongly in the 2027 general elections.

He predicted that the ruling party would secure major victories across the country as Nigerians begin to see the results of the administration’s economic policies and infrastructure projects.