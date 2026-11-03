Why Atiku Sponsored Tinubu’s First Trip To Mecca – Aide

Director of Strategic Communication of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, has claimed that the presidential candidate of the ADC, Atiku Abubakar sponsored President Bola Tinubu’s first trip to Saudi Arabia.

Naija News reports reports that Shaibu made the claim during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

Asked whether Atiku would have accompanied Tinubu to Saudi Arabia if he had been invited, the aide said that the former vice president sponsored the President’s first trip to Mecca.

According to him, “The first time Bola Tinubu went to the Holy Land in Saudi Arabia, it was on the bills of Atiku Abubakar. He took him there. It’s on record; let him contest it.

“Atiku, in his magnanimity, sponsored President Tinubu to the Holy Land because of his love for people and the Almighty. Atiku loves bringing people to know God.”

Shaibu criticized Tinubu’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia for Umrah, saying a second term in office cannot be guaranteed via a spiritual claim.

He said that visiting the holy land should be a personal affair and not national, accusing Tinubu’s supporters of politicising the event.

He questioned the President’s faith, saying former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, would not remain in custody if Tinubu had sincerity of faith.

Shaibu also accused the President of speaking into a mic in Saudi Arabia while Nigerians “are dying of hunger”.

He said that Tinubu administration’s claim that the economy has improved is false, as many Nigerians are facing hardship.

According to him, Nigerians will remember Tinubu’s prayer in Mecca the same way they remember the high prices of food, goods and services.