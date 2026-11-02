2027: Atiku’s Aide Lists Tinubu’s Broken Promises, Urges Nigerians To Take Action

A media aide to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe has reminded Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu broke his promise to them in the area of tackling insecurity and ensuring affordable food.

He urged Nigerians not to vote for Tinubu if he fails to deliver his 2023 campaign promise of providing steady electricity.

Naija News reports that Ibe spoke on Monday in a post on his 𝕏 account.

He called on Nigerians to use their votes to retire Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Ibe wrote: “Nigerians must use their votes to retire Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. He asked Nigerians not to vote for him if he failed to deliver electricity. We must hold him to his word. A promise made should be a promise kept.

“But electricity is only one of his broken promises. Where is the security? Where is the affordable food? Where is the promised relief?

“His policies have deepened hardship, weakened purchasing power and left families struggling to feed themselves. His removal of fuel subsidy sent energy bills, transport fares and business costs soaring.

“Nigerians deserve a President who serves them. Under Tinubu, the experience has been one of being preyed upon. In 2027, let our votes deliver the verdict.”