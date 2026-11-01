ADC Speaks On Atiku, Aregbesola’s Relationship Amid Campaign Council Controversy

The Osun State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed insinuations that there might be a rift between the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and a former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Naija News reports that there are allegations that the duo may not be on good terms following the composition of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, announced on September 25.

Aregbesola, a key political figure in the South-West, was not listed among its members, an omission that fuelled speculation about his role in Atiku’s presidential campaign.

However, speaking in an interview with Punch, the Osun ADC Publicity Secretary, Oluwaseun Abosede, said there was no rancour between the two politicians.

He said, “There is no rancour between Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. They are fine, and there is no leadership crisis within the ADC, as some people may want the public to believe.

“On the question of what Aregbesola and ADC South-West are currently doing, there is a deliberate political roadmap in place. The work is ongoing, with conscious efforts to engage and bring together interest groups, build relationships, strengthen political structures and widen the party’s reach across the South-West.”

According to him, campaign activities would begin at the appropriate time.

He added, “Politics is not always about making noise or rushing to announce every move. Sometimes, the most consequential work takes place quietly, through consultation, organisation, relationship-building and the consolidation of structures.

“That is what ADC South-West is focused on under Ogbeni’s leadership. We are working according to our roadmap, and when the time comes for the full political picture to emerge, the scale of the work will speak for itself.

“I will therefore urge observers and political commentators not to confuse the absence of constant public displays with the absence of political activity. There is a process underway, and we are confident in the direction we are taking.”