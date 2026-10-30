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2027: Atiku’s Son Vows To Deliver Adamawa To Tinubu

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Atiku's son, Abba Abubakar
Atiku's son, Abba Abubakar

Key Takeaways

  • Abba Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, pledged to deliver Adamawa State to President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.
  • Abba said he supported his father in the 2019 and 2023 presidential elections but now backs Tinubu because he believes in the administration’s policies and reforms.
  • Abba unveiled ten buses for subsidised transport in the FCT and said his group would expand with five or six buses in each state.

The son of former Vice-President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Abba Atiku Abubakar, has declared that he will work to hand Adamawa State to President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Abba, who leads a pro-Tinubu group, the Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation, made the pledge on Friday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat in Abuja.

The event marked the formal unveiling of the group’s vision and the launch of its subsidised transport scheme in the Federal Capital Territory.

Addressing the obvious question of supporting his father’s opponent, Abba said his choice stemmed from personal conviction.

He said, “I recognise that political decisions, particularly those that differ from the positions of individuals with whom one shares personal and family relationships, often attract considerable public attention.

“However, political conviction is a matter of personal judgment, conscience, and the freedom of every individual to make independent choices.”

He said democracy is stronger when people are free to back the leaders and platforms they believe will best serve them.

Abba recalled that he campaigned for his father in the 2019 and 2023 presidential elections, but said he is now persuaded by the current administration’s reforms.

“It’s not just because it’s my father. I don’t think I am antagonising him; I simply believe in the current government’s policies and the reforms taking place,” he said.

When asked if his group had what it takes to win Adamawa, his father’s home state, for the APC, he answered, “Yes, yes, yes. We are going to deliver Adamawa State.”

The HBTO leader lauded Tinubu’s initiatives, including the student loan scheme, infrastructure investments, higher allocations to states and transport support programmes.

As part of efforts to complement the government’s agenda, he unveiled 10 luxury buses for subsidised commuter services, beginning in the FCT.

“Every state will have five or six buses as we expand. This initiative is designed to ease transportation challenges, reduce the burden of commuting on ordinary citizens, and demonstrate practical support,” he said.

Abba also announced plans for a two-million-man march across the six geopolitical zones, starting from Abuja.

He said the group was aligning with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to deliver the FCT and Rivers State to the President, and that its structures in Rivers would be activated for a mobilisation exercise next week.

He thanked the APC leadership and members for embracing the organisation.

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Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: enioluwa@naijanews.com

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