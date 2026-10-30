‘Senate Will Scrutinise Tinubu’s Fresh Loan Request’ – Oshiomhole

Senator representing Edo North, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has said the National Assembly will thoroughly examine the fresh loan request from President Bola Tinubu before approving it.

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu on Tuesday sought the National Assembly’s approval for fresh $20.5 billion and €1.04 billion external loans to fund critical projects across the country.

The fresh loan request has drawn reactions from many Nigerians and opposition parties, who questioned its purpose as the 2027 election draws closer.

However, Oshiomhole, while fielding questions in an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show, said the Senate would not just approve the loan without proper scrutiny.

According to Oshiomhole, the Senate has a duty to Nigerians to ask questions on how previous loans were spent and what the new loans are meant for.

The former Edo State governor assured Nigerians that the Senate under Godswill Akpabio will not be a rubber stamp and will do what is right for the country.

He said, “The Senate will scrutinise Tinubu’s fresh loan request. We won’t just approve it like that. We must look at it properly and ensure it is in the interest of Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, Oshiomhole has defended President Tinubu over his decision not to attend every campaign rally organized by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oshiomhole said Tinubu did not need to be physically present at every campaign event to carry out his duties as President.

The former Edo State governor, during a television interview on Friday, also said there was nothing wrong with the President taking part in religious activities while attending to the affairs of the country.