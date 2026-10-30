Tinubu Performs Umrah In Saudi Arabia (Video)

President Bola Tinubu has performed Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

The President, who shared the video on his 𝕏 account on Friday, said he used the occasion to pray for Nigeria and all her people.

He also prayed that God would grant Nigeria lasting peace, protect the citizens and bless the efforts towards building a more prosperous Nigeria.

“I am grateful to Almighty Allah for the privilege of performing Umrah here in Saudi Arabia.

“This is a deeply spiritual moment for me, and an opportunity to offer prayers for our beloved country, Nigeria, and all our people.

“May Almighty Allah accept our prayers and supplications, grant our nation lasting peace, strengthen our unity, protect our people, and bless our collective efforts to build a more prosperous Nigeria.

“May He grant us wisdom and strength in the service of our nation and accept our Ibadah,” he wrote alongside the video.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu had earlier on Thursday, arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to observe the lesser hajj and pray for Nigeria.

President Tinubu was welcomed on arrival on Thursday by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Yakubu Gambo, the CEO of BUA, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Senator A.A Yari, and Saudi Arabia’s Head of Royal Protocol, Ahmad bin Thafir.

The presidency said Tinubu will return to Nigeria next week after completing the religious exercise in Saudi Arabia.