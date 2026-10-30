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Prayers Are Answered In This Country – Makinde Slams Tinubu Over Saudi Arabia Trip

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By Justina Otio
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APM Presidential Candidate, Seyi Makinde
APM Presidential Candidate, Seyi Makinde

Key Takeaways

  • Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde criticised President Bola Tinubu’s trip to Saudi Arabia, arguing that he could pray for Nigeria from Aso Rock.
  • Tinubu arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday to observe the lesser hajj and pray for Nigeria, according to Naija News.
  • Speaking at an APM town hall meeting in Enugu State, Makinde said his party would avoid foreign prayer trips and pray alongside Nigerians.

The Presidential Candidate of the Advanced Peoples Movement (APM) and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has berated President Bola Tinubu over his trip to Saudi Arabia to pray for Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Tinubu has arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to observe the lesser hajj and pray for Nigeria on Thursday.

He was welcomed on arrival on Thursday by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Yakubu Gambo, the CEO of BUA, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Senator A.A Yari, and Saudi Arabia’s Head of Royal Protocol, Ahmad bin Thafi

Speaking on the development on Thursday in Enugu State during the South East Town Hall Meeting of the APM, Makinde argued that if Tinubu wanted to pray for Nigeria he could do so in Aso Rock.

He said there is no need for the president to travel all the way to Saudi Arabia to pray for the country when prayers can be answered right here in Nigeria.

I read on social media that our President is travelling to Saudi Arabia to pray for Nigeria. Prayers are answered even in this country. We will stay here and pray for our country and leaders,” Makinde stated.

The APM candidate said leadership was about being present with the people and sharing in their pains, not travelling abroad at every opportunity.

Makinde said his party, the APM, will not embark on foreign prayer trips but will stay with Nigerians and pray for the country and its leaders.

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Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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