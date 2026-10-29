2027: I Don’t Want You To Vote For Me Because I’m Igbo – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians not to vote along ethnic or orther sentimental lines in the 2027 elections.

Speaking at an NDC town hall and stakeholders’ meeting held at the Citi-Hub Centre, Mile 50, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State on Thursday, Obi urged his supporters not to vote for him because he is from the southeast or he is an Igbo person.

He challenged Nigerians to vote for competence, Naija News reports.

“Let nobody divide the South-East. I don’t want the people of Ebonyi to vote for me because I am from the South-East. I don’t want you to vote for me because I am an Igbo person.

“My dear people, I want you to vote for me because I am qualified to be the President of this country. I want you to vote for me because I am the leading candidate,” he said.

The NDC candidate also urged President Bola Tinubu to go home and rest, stating that he does not have the competence and ability to govern Nigeria.

Obi challenged Tinubu to to name what he has done for the people of Ebonyi in three years.

“I want President Tinubu to come to Abakaliki to tell the people what he has done in the past three years. I want him to come to Abakaliki to tell you what he used the money he has been borrowing to do for the past three years,” he said.

He also questioned the President’s reported time spent outside Nigeria, arguing that he should be able to travel across the country to account for his administration’s performance.

“President Tinubu does not have the competence to run Nigeria. He does not have the energy to run Nigeria. He should pack his things, go home and rest,” Obi added.

The NDC candidate promised to focus on key sectors including national unity, security, education, healthcare, corruption and food production if elected in 2027.

“We must unite this country. Our pride should not be consideration of employment, this or that. We will operate federal character for all the jobs we have. So, we must unite the country.

“We will declare emergency in the security of lives and property in Nigeria. We will deal with insecurity decisively. Nobody will be in charge, we will be in charge,” he said.

He specifically promised to prevent kidnap of schoolchildren if elected as President.

“If I am President of this country, kids come to school and somebody takes them into the bush, we will be in the bush with such person. They will not be there alone, we will be there with those kids,” he said.

On corruption, the NDC candidate pledged to ensure that public funds were used for public benefit and that offenders faced prosecution, regardless of their position.

“We will declare emergency in corruption. I will fight corruption like nobody has fought it before. Public money must be used for public good, nobody will steal our money again. If you do it, you will go to jail starting from the President,” Obi said.

He also promised to prioritise education, citing the large number of Nigerian children out of school and pledging to reduce the figure.

“We will declare emergency in education. We have over 18 million children out of school, we must reduce it,” he said.