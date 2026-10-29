We Were Almost Discouraged South-East Belongs To Peter Obi – Makinde

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, has vowed to campaign in the South-East despite suggestions that the region is a stronghold for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Makinde made the remark on Thursday while addressing supporters at the party’s town hall meeting in Enugu.

The APM flagbearer said his team was advised against visiting the region because many believed its voters were solidly behind Obi.

He, however, said the party was determined to take its message to every part of the country.

“We were almost discouraged we were coming to Peter Obi’s region that the South-East belongs to him totally, but we will still bring our message anyways,” he said.

Makinde urged Nigerians to reject any political agenda that divides the country along ethnic lines.

“Reject all visions across tribal lines,” he said.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, won the bulk of the votes in the South-East in the 2023 presidential election and remains highly influential in the region.

In a related development, Makinde said he is yet to release his manifesto because he has been holding town hall meetings across the country’s six geopolitical zones.

According to him, manifestoes come from listening to the people, and he has been holding town hall meetings with Nigerians across the regions.

The APM candidate, however, assured that he will unveil the manifesto for his Reset Nigeria Agenda on November 4.