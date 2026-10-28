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Makinde Breaks Silence On Tinubu’s Planned APC Rally At Mapo Hall

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By Justina Otio
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APM Presidential Candidate, Seyi Makinde
APM Presidential Candidate, Seyi Makinde

Key Takeaways

  • Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde said his government would not deny any political party access to public facilities if it meets established requirements.
  • Makinde responded to concerns about the APC’s proposed use of Mapo Hall in Ibadan, where President Bola Tinubu is expected on November 21.
  • Makinde urged political actors to conduct their activities peacefully and directed relevant authorities to handle applications for public facilities fairly and without bias.

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has said that his government would not deny any political party access to public facilities in the state.

Naija News reports that the governor disclosed his position in a statement released on Tuesday by his Special Adviser (Media), Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

He was responding to concerns surrounding the proposed use of Mapo Hall, Ibadan, by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its presidential campaign.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to visit Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on November 21 for the APC presidential campaign rally at the historic Mapo Hall.

The planned rally comes amid political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the venue becoming a focal point.

However, Makinde said public assets belong to the people of Oyo and are open to political parties, provided they meet the established requirements for use.

According to Makinde, “public assets belong to the people of Oyo State and must be administered in a manner that is transparent, equitable, and devoid of partisan considerations.”

The governor maintained that his administration remains committed to creating a level playing field for all political stakeholders, regardless of party affiliation, stressing that democracy thrives when all parties have equal opportunities to engage with the electorate within the framework of the law.

He reiterated that “Access to government-owned facilities is governed by laid-down procedures and regulations designed to ensure proper use, maintenance, and public order.

“Consequently, any political party or organisation that fulfils the stipulated conditions should not face discrimination or unjust restrictions in accessing such facilities.”

Makinde further urged all political actors to conduct their activities peacefully and responsibly, while calling on relevant authorities to handle administrative processes related to the use of public facilities professionally, fairly, and without bias.

The Oyo State Government remains committed to promoting political tolerance, protecting democratic freedoms, and fostering an environment where all legitimate political interests can freely operate in accordance with the law,” the statement said.

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Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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