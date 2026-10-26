Jumping Like A Frog, If You Insult Tinubu, I’ll Insult You – Sunday Igboho Warns Seyi Makinde

Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has tackled Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for allegedly mocking President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Igboho condemned Makinde’s conduct during a public event, describing it as childish and disrespectful to the President.

Makinde had challenged rival candidates to demonstrate their physical stamina after jumping off a stage during a campaign meeting in Akure, Ondo State, earlier today, October 22.

Makinde made the demonstration at the APM South-West Presidential Campaign Town Hall Meeting held at the Ondo State International Conference Centre, popularly known as The Dome.

Addressing supporters, the governor said he would focus on energy and the ability to withstand the demands of leadership rather than make age an issue ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Reacting, Sunday Igboho accused the governor of making fun of Tinubu, warning that he would respond to anyone who insulted the President.

He said on Sunday: “He was jumping around like a frog and a mad man, insulting Tinubu, saying Tinubu can’t jump like him as if he doesn’t have a father. If you insult Tinubu, I will insult you back. Anyone who wants to live long should not mock an elderly person for any reason.”