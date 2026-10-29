Why I’m Yet To Unveil Presidential Manifesto – Makinde

The presidential candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Governor of Oyo State. Seyi Makinde, has explained that he is yet to release his manifesto due to the townhall meetings he has been holding across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

According to him, manifestoes come out of listening to the people and he has been engaging in town hall meetings with Nigerians across the various regions.

The APM candidate however assured that he will unveil the manifesto for his Reset Nigeria Agenda on November 4.

Naija News reports that Makinde gave the assurance on Thursday in Enugu State during the South East Town Hall Meeting of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

“We have been travelling around the country. We have visited the North-East, North-West, North-Central, South-South and South-West, and we are now in the South-East.

“We do not simply manufacture policies out of thin air. We listen to our people, hear what they want to see, and incorporate their expectations into our agenda,” he explained.

Makinde added that with the conclusion of the townhall meetings, he and his team will work on the manifesto over the weekend and unveil it on November 4.

“Over the weekend, we will work around the clock with our team to finalise our manifesto, which will be unveiled on November 4, 2026,” he said.

According to him, the issues raised during the townhall meetings and his proposed solutions to the challenges confronting the country, would be incorporated in the manifesto.

“Of course, every country faces challenges. There is no doubt about that. However, I believe that 30 per cent of these challenges can be resolved simply by demonstrating sincerity.

“When we confront these problems with honesty and sincerity, 30 per cent of them will disappear on their own,” Makinde assured.

He assured that he would replicate the success recorded in Oyo State as Governor, noting that his focus would be on resetting the economy, restructuring the security architecture, reforming the education system, and resetting the socio-political space of Nigeria.

“Having achieved this in Oyo State, we will, by the grace of God, replicate that success in Nigeria.

“Our reset agenda has four major pillars: resetting the economy, restructuring our security architecture, reforming the education system, and resetting the socio-political space,” he added.

On his part, the APM vice presidential candidate, Lawal Daura, said the party’s campaign team has identified the challenges confronting Nigerians and they are ready to provide solutions if elcted in 2027.

“We must confront these crises and challenges if Nigeria is to achieve its noble objectives, as enshrined in our Constitution and reflected in our national anthem, which we sing whenever we gather.

“The presidential candidate, Engr. Seyi Makinde and I are determined to undertake this mission.

“We are not actors, nor are we here to experiment with the future of our country.

“We are Reseters here to reform the system and make it work for the people,” he added.