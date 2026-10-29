You Cannot Pray For The Problems You Inflicted On Nigerians – APM Knocks Tinubu

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has dared President Bola Tinubu to disclose what it describes as his actual destination.

Naija News reports that the president will leave Abuja today, Thursday, for Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to perform Umrah.

However, in a statement, APM National Publicity Secretary Abubakar Yusuf said Tinubu should remain in Nigeria and address Nigeria’s problems.

The party warned that the announced lesser Hajj pilgrimage should not serve as a cover for other activities, insisting it should not distract from the challenges confronting Nigerians.

“Lesser Hajj involves prayer and supplications, but not an opportunity to do the unusual or as a cover to do other things,” Yusuf said.

Accusing Tinubu’s administration of worsening hardship in the country, the APM spokesman said the president should stay back and address the problems ordinary Nigerians face.

“You cannot pray for the problems you have inflicted on ordinary Nigerians, rather than staying here to resolve the heavily burdened, self-contrived problems of the citizens,” he said.

Yusuf also invoked the popular ‘Andrew, check out’ expression, urging Tinubu not to leave the country.

“Let Mr President not behave like ‘Andrew’ of those days, saying President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not check out,” he said.

Looking ahead to the 2027 presidential election, Yusuf claimed Tinubu could struggle to secure the required 25 per cent of votes in 12 selected states, challenging the president to pay attention to his electoral prospects.