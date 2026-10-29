He Is Fit As A Fiddle – Tinubu’s Aide Dismisses Health Concerns Ahead Of Saudi Trip

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, has said the President is travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, and not to receive medical treatment.

Naija News reports that Olusegun made this known on Thursday in a post on his 𝕏 account while responding to comments by human rights activist Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore had raised concerns about Tinubu’s planned trip, saying there were questions about the President’s health.

However, the presidential aide claim that Tinubu was travelling abroad for medical care.

He explained that the President wanted to visit the holy land to pray for Nigeria and commit his plans for the 2027 election into God’s hands.

He wrote: “President Tinubu is not heading to Saudi Arabia for medical treatment. He is heading to the Holy Land for Lesser Hajj (Umrah), like other Muslims across the world, to offer supplications for the country and commit his re-election journey into the hands of God.

“This is not new… it is a regular practice among Muslims when they want to embark on any critical journey or attain a milestone.

“Mr Sowore, in case you have temporary amnesia, Bola Ahmed Tinubu travelled to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to perform Umrah (Lesser Hajj) twice in 2022… first in April 2022, before the APC primary election, and again in late December 2022, before the presidential election. His prayers were answered on both occasions. It is only sensible to stick to a potent strategy, hence the President is going again.

“On Saturday, the President was in Kaduna to flag off his re-election campaign. Yesterday, he received the former AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina, in an audience and separately hosted the Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Ola Awakan. Yesterday ,the President chaired the FEC meeting, where some consequential decisions were made.

“Mr Sowore, a “sick person” would not have this many itineraries to accomplish. Mr President is fit as a fiddle, and no evil, as you are wishing for, will befall the People’s President.”