Tinubu’s Critics On Social Media Are Paid – Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has alleged that those attacking President Bola Tinubu and his supporters on social media are being paid.

Naija News reports that Akpabio urged youths in the North to step up grassroots mobilisation for the President’s re-election in 2027.

He spoke on Wednesday after members of a northern youth group, Arewa Revival Project, led by its coordinator, Mustafa Ibrahim, visited his office in Abuja.

The group, which draws members from 19 northern states, presented the Senate President with an award in recognition of his contributions to nation-building.

Thanking the group, Akpabio charged its members to take the President’s message to the grassroots and help Nigerians understand the benefits of continuity.

“Whatever we are doing today, we are doing it to stabilise your future and ensure the survival of Nigeria. So it is good that you are seeing it.

“It is not going to be easy for you because most of those who are attacking the President and attacking these young men on social media are being paid. You are not being paid,” he said.

He advised the youths to periodically engage their peers to counter what he called misinformation.

“You may not be able to have the kind of energy and time with them. But once in a while, gather the youth together and let them see the truth and know the truth. That attacking government that is working well for them, trying to bring uncertainty is not the best,” he added.

The former Akwa Ibom State governor defended the administration’s economic policies, including the tax reforms, saying the President was steering the country away from dependence on crude oil.

“I expect the Nigerian youth to rise above social media propaganda because this President has managed to take us out of a mono-economy, an economy that was dependent only on crude oil. He has brought innovations to bear through the tax reform system, through tinkering with anachronistic laws,” he said.

Akpabio claimed that no President since independence had matched Tinubu’s achievements.

“The naysayers will not want to say so. But I’m very proud, and members of the National Assembly are very proud. We hold our heads very high and say yes, we have given him a pass mark and that we have endorsed him to come for a second term in office,” he stated.

On insecurity, the Senate President expressed optimism that the creation of state police would soon become a reality, noting that the constitutional amendment process was almost concluded.

“As I speak with you now, for the first time in the history of Nigeria, it may not take us a month before we have a State Police system, decentralised policing in the country, because about 30 states have endorsed the amendment to the Nigerian constitution to bring about a State Police system, which will further increase the security of the nation,” he said.

He assured the youths that the security challenges in the country would soon be overcome.

“I always tell them that the devil that you see today, you will soon see them no more. Very soon, we shall overcome the insecurity that we face today. So feel confident as you go round campaigning,” Akpabio added.