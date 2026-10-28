No Tenure Extension Through Back Door – ADC Warns Tinubu Govt Against 2027 Election Shifting

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council has warned President Bola Tinubu against any move to postpone the January 16, 2027, presidential election, insisting that the Ebola outbreak must not be used as an excuse to delay the poll.

The council alleged that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Joash Amupitan, could be summoned to the Presidential Villa and pressured to change the election date.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the council’s Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, urged Amupitan to resist any pressure to alter the electoral timetable.

“The election date belongs to Nigerians. It must not be rewritten behind closed doors at the Villa,” the council said.

The ADC campaign council also challenged Tinubu to seek another term through the ballot box rather than benefit from any postponement of the election.

“If President Tinubu believes Nigerians want another four years of his government, he should face them at the ballot box, not seek more time through the back door,” the statement added.

The opposition campaign council argued that Nigerians should be allowed to decide the fate of the current administration at the polls after three and a half years of rising prices, reduced purchasing power and economic hardship.

It warned that changing the election date without a strong and clearly explained reason could weaken public confidence in the electoral process.

The council acknowledged the seriousness of the Ebola outbreak but insisted that the health emergency should not become a political reason to postpone the election.

“Ebola is a serious public health concern. Health professionals must be free to contain it, and INEC must take every necessary step to protect voters and election workers,” it said.

The council also claimed that the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had said there was no reason at present to postpone the election.

It urged INEC to put measures in place to protect voters and election workers while keeping to the announced date.

The ADC campaign council further called on local election observers and international monitoring organisations to closely examine any proposal to change the timetable.

According to the council, any decision to postpone the poll must be backed by publicly available health evidence and not made through private political discussions.

“The presidency must not use a health emergency to escape an electoral verdict,” it said.