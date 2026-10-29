‘President Tinubu Is Unwell’ – Kenneth Okonkwo

The Spokesperson for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Kenneth Okonkwo, has insisted that President Bola Tinubu is unwell.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo made the remark in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Thursday, while responding to reports that the President is travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Okonkwo questioned why Tinubu is going to Makkah to pray for Nigeria when he could not pray for himself.

The ADC chieftain recalled how late Nigerian President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua left the campaign ground for a sudden checkup in Germany because he was unwell.

He said, “Tinubu going to Makkah to pray for Nigeria when he could not pray for himself is really taking the name of God in vain. Must you deceive even with the name of God? We understand that the President is human and everyone is willing to pray for him, but praying for him would be more challenging if he keeps masking the reason he stays away from duty.

“Umaru Yar’Adua left the campaign ground for a sudden checkup in Germany because he was unwell. He didn’t have to use God’s name. Tinubu is leaving the campaign because he is unwell. May God heal him, and above all press it on his mind to honourably step aside and allow God to heal Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, has said his principal is not going to Saudi Arabia for medical treatment.

Olusegun made this known on Thursday in a post on his 𝕏 account while responding to comments by human rights activist Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore had raised concerns about Tinubu’s planned trip, saying there were questions about the President’s health.

However, the presidential aide explained that the President wanted to visit the holy land to pray for Nigeria and commit his plans for the 2027 election into God’s hands.