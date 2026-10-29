2027: Makinde Queries Wike Over APM Inclusion In Rainbow Coalition

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, has berated the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for including the party in the Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that Makinde, speaking at the APM South-East Town Hall Meeting on Thursday in Enugu, said he watched Wike unveil the Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State and was surprised to hear him list APM among the parties involved.

Makinde, the Oyo State Governor, also accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to undermine almost all the opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Governor also accused the ruling party of tearing down opposition posters and disrupting their campaign.

Makinde maintained that despite intimidation and attempts to destabilise the opposition, his camp will continue to win Nigerians’ hearts.

He said, “A few days ago, I saw my good friend, Nyesom Wike, who was unveiling the Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State, and he listed all the political parties in the coalition and mentioned APM. I said, “So APM has graduated to be added to the Rainbow Coalition?

“They’ve tried to undermine almost all the opposition parties. They can try, pull down posters, disturb the campaigns, and give people money. We, on the other hand, are winning hearts.”