You Must Treat Me With Respect – Oshiomhole Blasts Rufai Oseni On Live TV

Former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has clashed with Arise Television presenter Rufai Oseni during a live show.

Naija News reports that the confrontation between the duo began following questions from Oseni concerning the activities of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and President Bola Tinubu’s trip to Saudi Arabia.

Oshiomhole was displeased with Oseni’s line of questioning and accused him of interrupting him.

The former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman insisted that Oseni should allow him to answer the questions without interruption, stressing that he deserved the respect due to a guest.

He said: “I won’t allow you to continue with this tradition of speak to yourself and answer yourself. You asked three questions and I will reply them. And you have no right to interrupt when I am replying.

“Let’s agree on international best practices. You must have the patience to listen to my answer. And you must treat me as a guest with respect.

“Rufai, I am very ready for you.”

The exchange occurred as Oseni sought Oshiomhole’s reaction to the political activities of Wike and Uzodimma, as well as concerns surrounding Tinubu’s foreign travels.

Oshiomhole maintained that there is no perceived preferential treatment in favour of Wike over anyone.