Fubara: Rufai Oseni Declares People Of Rivers State ‘Ultimate Losers’

Nigerian journalist, Rufai Oseni, has said the people of Rivers State are the ultimate losers in the whole political war which happened in the state, noting that their interests are not being considered.

Naija News reports that Oseni’s remarks stemmed from recent political developments in the state ahead of the forthcoming election.

Recall that Governor Siminalayi Fubara, during the unveiling of the Rainbow Coalition’s candidates in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, presented the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag to Ogundu Kingsley Chinda, an ally of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, as the party’s governorship candidate in the 2027 general elections.

Fubara also declared that Wike is the political leader in the state, urging those who called him (Fubara) leader during the crisis to stop.

Speaking on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’ on Wednesday, Rufai said the Rivers State crisis is about personal interest, not the people of the state.

Rufai said powerful forces have whipped Governor Fubara back in line after he fought to free himself from political godfatherism.

According to Oseni, the peace moves and reconciliations being celebrated benefit not ordinary Rivers people, who are suffering, but political elites seeking to share power and resources.

He said, “Fubara has been whipped back in line, and it is all about their interest and not the people of Rivers State.”