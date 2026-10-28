Fubara: ‘Nigerian Men In Politics Are Ass Lickers, Women Are Bolder’ – Aisha Yesufu

Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has opined that Nigerian men in politics are ass lickers and very cowardly.

Naija News reports that Yesufu made the remark while reacting to a social media post that labelled Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, as ‘First Female Governor of Rivers Rivers State’.

The 𝕏 user had shared a video of Fubara declaring the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, leader of political actors in Rivers State.

Fubara made the remarks on Tuesday at the unveiling of candidates of the Rainbow Coalition for the 2027 elections at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Fubara said those who stood by him during the political crisis in the state must recognise that they now belong to the same political family of the Rainbow Coalition led by Wike.

He also declared total support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and the victory of all Rainbow Coalition candidates in Rivers State for the 2027 election.

Reacting, Yesufu said Fubara showed the behavior of men in politics, who according to her are quick to grovel.

In the post shared on 𝕏, Yesufu argued that women in politics were usually bolder and more willing to stand their ground, urging men to show greater conviction.

She wrote, “That is the typical behavior of Nigerian MEN in politics. They are quick to grovel, ass lickers and very cowardly!!

“The women are usually bolder and can stand their grounds.

“Please own your gender with your full chest!!!!!”