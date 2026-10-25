‘I Feel Election Will Be Postponed’ – Aisha Yesufu Speaks On Plan To Rig Election

Activist and politician, Aisha Yesufu, has raised the alarm over what she described as a possible plan to rig the 2027 general elections through a last-minute postponement.

Naija News reports that Yesufu, in a post on her 𝕏 handle on Sunday, said she suspected the polls could be shifted by a week on the eve of the election, when politicians are most exposed.

The activist explained that a sudden postponement would deplete candidates’ resources, who would have exhausted their funds and be forced to start spending all over again.

“I don’t know why I feel one of the game plans to rig this election will be for the election to be postponed by a week on the eve of election or very close to that day, knowing fully well that politicians are most vulnerable at that time.

“You have spent all your money, and all spending already done has to start afresh,” she wrote.

Yesufu urged opposition politicians and their supporters to anticipate every possible scenario, but cautioned them against using wrong methods.

“Anyway, prepare for all eventuality. If you are fighting evil, you must think evil but have the discipline not to do evil; otherwise, you become what you are fighting,” she said.

The activist added that she was always prepared to tackle any challenge that might arise.

“My business is always to think of all ‘what ifs’ and prepare the strategy to mitigate them; bring it all on,” she stated.