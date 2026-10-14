Why INEC Has No Business Using AI For 2027 Election – Aisha Yesufu

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) member, Aisha Yesufu, has disagreed with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its proposal to use artificial intelligence (AI) to collate results for the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Yesufu, in a video shared on 𝕏, said the electoral body had no business using artificial intelligence.

According to the human rights activist, many companies are still reeling from the repercussions of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) dabbling in artificial intelligence.

Aisha Yesufu added that before Nigerians accept AI, they must first vote for people who are not afraid of accountability, transparency, and scrutiny.

She said, “INEC has no business using AI for the 2027 election. Companies are still reeling from the repercussions of CAC dabbling in AI.

“To get what you are asking for, we have to first vote in those who are not afraid of accountability, transparency and scrutiny!

“Whatever you need answers to when it comes to governance starts and ends with who is voted into office.”

In other news, Yesufu recently accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of being afraid of life outside governance.

She argued that the Minister is less politically relevant than he claims.

Yesufu stated this while reacting to Wike’s claim that the G5 governors deliberately allowed Peter Obi to win South-South states in the 2023 presidential election to reduce Atiku Abubakar’s chances.

Wike recently said the G5 had a strategy of allowing Obi to take votes in the South-South because the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was stronger in the region and they considered Atiku a threat.

He said Rivers was excluded from the arrangement because the group did not want Obi to win the state.

However, speaking via a post on 𝕏 on Wednesday, Yesufu questioned Wike’s claim of political influence, pointing to the 2023 senatorial elections involving three members of the G5.