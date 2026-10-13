Pantami Gives INEC Three-Day Ultimatum Over Omission From Gombe Governorship List

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, has issued a three-day ultimatum to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to address what he described as the unlawful omission of his name from the final list of candidates for the 2027 governorship election in Gombe State.

Naija News reports that INEC had removed Pantami’s name from the final list of governorship candidates for the February 6, 2027, election in Gombe State.

However, in a letter dated October 12, 2026, addressed to the INEC Chairman, Pantami’s lawyers, Ahmed Raji & Co., asked the commission to publish his name as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate within three days.

The lead counsel, Ahmed Raji (SAN), said Pantami was duly nominated by the PDP after winning the fresh primary held on September 29, 2026.

According to the letter, Pantami, a registered member of the PDP at Pantami Ward, Gombe State, purchased the party’s Expression of Interest and Nomination forms, was screened and cleared, and won the initial primary held on May 26, 2026.

The firm said the PDP subsequently submitted his personal particulars and Form EC9 to INEC on August 8, 2026, and that the commission published his name on August 29, 2026, under Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act, 2026.

The letter explained that the May 26 primary was later challenged in two suits at the Federal High Court, Gombe, where the plaintiffs questioned Pantami’s membership of the PDP.

Raji said the court, in judgments delivered on September 24, 2026, resolved the membership question in Pantami’s favour.

In the second suit, the court also held that the non-appearance of Pantami’s name in an exhibit tendered was not conclusive proof of non-membership. Membership of a political party is ordinarily a matter within the domestic affairs of the party,” part of the letter stated.

The letter further stated that while nullifying the May 26 primary on grounds relating to its conduct, the court ordered the PDP to conduct a fresh primary within 30 days, affording all aspirants cleared on May 14, 2026, the opportunity to participate.

The lawyers said the PDP complied, duly notified INEC, and held the fresh primary on September 29, 2026, which INEC officials monitored, and Pantami again emerged as the winner.

The petition faulted INEC’s decision to omit Pantami’s name from the final list published on October 10, 2026, without giving any reason.

“We have our Client’s firm and unequivocal instructions to demand that the Commission, on or before Wednesday, October 14, publish and circulate the name of Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim as the candidate of the PDP for the office of Governor of Gombe State,” the letter stated.

The firm urged INEC to take immediate corrective action and confirm in writing the steps taken to resolve the matter.