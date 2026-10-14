INEC Clarifies Omission Of Pantami, Adebutu, Other Candidates From 2027 Governorship Final List

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified why it omitted some candidates from the final list for the 2027 governorship election.

Naija News recalls that the name of former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, contesting in Gombe State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, and some other governorship candidates were excluded from the INEC final list, and this has generated outrage.

However, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, in a statement on Tuesday, cited the Supreme Court judgment which held that the provisions of Section 77(5)-(7) of the Electoral Act, 2026, mandate political parties to submit their membership registers between 21st April and 10th May, 2026.

According to the electoral umpire, political parties that fail to meet the stipulated deadline become ineligible to sponsor any candidate for the election.

The statement read, “The general public is aware of the recent decision of the Supreme Court in INEC v. Zenith Labour Party, Appeal No. SC/CV/495/2026 delivered on 24th September, 2026. The decision arose from INEC’s appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which nullified the provisions of Section 77(5)-(7) of the Electoral Act, 2026 requiring the submission of membership registers as a prerequisite for the conduct of valid party primaries.

“However, the Supreme Court, in the aforementioned judgement, held that the provisions of Section 77(5)-(7) of the Electoral Act, 2026 are constitutional and mandatory for all political parties. In particular, the Court upheld the constitutionality of Item No. 2 of INEC’s Timetable and Schedule of Activities, which mandated political parties to submit their membership registers between 21st April and 10th May, 2026.

“Furthermore, the Court held that failure to comply with the provisions of Section 77 (5)-(7), renders the defaulting political parties ineligible to sponsor any candidate for the election.

“In accordance with Section 287(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Commission, while finalising the list of candidates for the Governorship election applied the above decision of the Supreme Court and excluded political parties that failed to comply with Section 77(5)-(7) of the Electoral Act, 2026, in relation to fielding of candidates.

“Meanwhile, the final list of Presidential and National Assembly candidates had already been published on 12th September, 2026, thirteen days before the Supreme Court delivered its judgement.

“Under Section 32(2) of the Electoral Act, 2026, political parties that believe their candidates were wrongly left off the list have 14 days from the date of publication to notify the Commission. The deadline is 24th October, 2026.

“The Commission assures the public of its commitment to transparency, the rule of law and the credibility of the electoral process.”