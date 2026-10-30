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Tinubu Is Not A Classroom Teacher – Oshiomhole Defends President’s Absence From APC Rallies

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Adams Oshiomhole
Adams Oshiomhole

Key Takeaways

  • Senator Adams Oshiomhole defended President Bola Tinubu’s decision not to attend every All Progressives Congress campaign rally during a television interview on Friday.
  • Oshiomhole said Tinubu did not need to attend every campaign event physically to perform his presidential duties and could combine religious activities with governance.
  • Oshiomhole maintained that deciding which events Tinubu attends is the party’s prerogative and rejected suggestions of a contradiction in the President’s activities.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has defended President Bola Tinubu over his decision not to attend every campaign rally organized by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole said Tinubu did not need to be physically present at every campaign event to carry out his duties as President.

The former Edo State governor during a television interview on Friday also said there was nothing wrong with the President taking part in religious activities while attending to the affairs of the country.

He said: “So, I don’t see what the contradiction is. There is none. He didn’t say, ‘I will stop worshipping God, I will stop praying so that I can constitute a governance.

“A president is not like a teacher who must be in the classroom. But even now, you can be taught online. Since you are not one of our supporters, you should be happy that the President is not going to go everywhere, and then you try to make a point out of that.

“You ask questions, you interject, you interrupt. Look, I am well-travelled and I watch TV stations and I watch TV hosts. There is no contradiction. It is our right, it’s our prerogative to decide where we go, where the President goes and where he doesn’t.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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