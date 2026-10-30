Tinubu Is Not A Classroom Teacher – Oshiomhole Defends President’s Absence From APC Rallies

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has defended President Bola Tinubu over his decision not to attend every campaign rally organized by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole said Tinubu did not need to be physically present at every campaign event to carry out his duties as President.

The former Edo State governor during a television interview on Friday also said there was nothing wrong with the President taking part in religious activities while attending to the affairs of the country.

He said: “So, I don’t see what the contradiction is. There is none. He didn’t say, ‘I will stop worshipping God, I will stop praying so that I can constitute a governance.

“A president is not like a teacher who must be in the classroom. But even now, you can be taught online. Since you are not one of our supporters, you should be happy that the President is not going to go everywhere, and then you try to make a point out of that.

“You ask questions, you interject, you interrupt. Look, I am well-travelled and I watch TV stations and I watch TV hosts. There is no contradiction. It is our right, it’s our prerogative to decide where we go, where the President goes and where he doesn’t.”