‘Amaechi Is Shallow, Unreliable, He Once Said Atiku Stole His Mandate’ – Oshiomhole

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has described the African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, as ‘shallow’ and ‘unreliable’ over what he called his changing political positions.

Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North Senatorial District, made the remarks during an interview on TVC on Wednesday, Naija News reports.

The former Edo State governor accused Amaechi of speaking against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu despite previously supporting the party and the government he once served.

He also questioned Amaechi’s credibility, citing his past disagreements with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is now the ADC presidential candidate.

According to Oshiomhole, Amaechi had previously accused Atiku of emerging through a fraudulent primary election and challenged his victory in court.

He claimed that Amaechi later changed his position after Atiku allegedly asked him to work with him.

“Amaechi is contradicting his past positions. He has lost direction politically,” Oshiomhole said.

He added, “If you know Amaechi, you won’t waste airtime talking about him. Here’s Amaechi on record in your TVC coverage and other network stations who said that his own boss, the Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, that the primary that produced him was a fraudulent process.”

Oshiomhole further alleged that Amaechi had accused Atiku of stealing the presidential ticket and had gone to court to challenge his emergence.

“And that Atiku stole the mandate, he didn’t win the mandate. Amaechi didn’t stop there. He went to court to challenge Atiku that he stole the mandate.

“And Atiku went back to him and asked, let’s share the mandate together,” he said.

The former APC national chairman also recalled Amaechi’s past comments about Atiku, saying the ADC presidential candidate had previously described him as an ethnic champion who could not effectively lead a diverse country like Nigeria.

“So, you don’t want to take Amaechi serious. So, if someone who dismissed his own Oga as an ethnic champion and incapable of running a diverse country such as Nigeria, then I won’t waste my precious time discussing Amaechi. So, I won’t waste my precious time discussing Amaechi,” Oshiomhole said.

He went on to describe Amaechi as a politician whose positions should not be taken seriously.

“Amaechi is flat. Amaechi is shallow. Amaechi is not reliable. Amaechi is a guy the Supreme court manufactured because of the fact that they were Supreme and there is nothing we could do about it,” the former Governor stressed.

Oshiomhole also dismissed Amaechi’s recent criticism of the state of the nation, describing it as hypocritical and questioning whether his comments were genuinely in the interest of Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians to disregard the ADC vice presidential candidate’s remarks, arguing that Amaechi’s record as a former governor and minister did not give him the moral authority to attack the incumbent administration.