Resign As Atiku’s Running Mate And Support Tinubu – Magnus Abe Tells Amaechi

Former lawmaker who represented Rivers South East in the National Assembly, Magnus Abe, has called on former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, to resign as the running mate to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Abe also called on Amaechi to support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election, insisting that the 2027 presidency should remain in the South.

Naija News reports that the former lawmaker made the call on Tuesday while delivering a goodwill message at a gathering of the Rainbow Coalition at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

According to him, Amaechi had openly opposed Goodluck Jonathan’s presidency, arguing that it contradicts the power rotation agreement between the North and the South.

Abe therefore argued that it was contradictory for Amaechi, who had led opposition to Jonathan’s presidency on the grounds of power rotation, to now support a northern presidential candidate when, according to him, it was the South’s turn.

“Today, the same man who led us to go against our son and our brother is now trying to lead us to go and support somebody from the North when it is the turn of the South,” Abe said.

He therefore called on Amaechi to resign as the ADC vice presidential candidate and support Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“On behalf of all of us here gathered in Rivers State, we want to call on Amaechi to immediately respect his own position and resign as the vice-presidential candidate to Atiku Abubakar,” he said.

Abe also declared that the Rainbow Coalition would support Tinubu totally in the 2027 presidential election.

“We are not just with Tinubu. We are with Tinubu. We are for Tinubu. We are by Tinubu. We are in Tinubu. We are Tinubu here in this coalition,” he said.

Abe also challenged Atiku to respect the power rotation arrangement that had previously enabled him to serve as vice-president and contest presidential elections.