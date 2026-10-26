INEC Gives Update On Display Of Voters Register For 2027 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has taken note of the concerns expressed by Nigerians and other stakeholders regarding the need to publicly display the register of voters ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that INEC, in a statement on Monday by its Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mohammed Kudu Haruna, said it has conducted the physical display of the Preliminary Register at Registration Areas nationwide from 9th to 15th October, 2026.

The electoral umpire added that based on the agitations from stakeholders, it will also make available the same Preliminary Register of Voters earlier displayed at the Registration Areas online.

INEC added that the Final Register of Voters for the 2027 election will be made available on 15th December 2026.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wishes to provide an update on the display of the Preliminary Register of Voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“In accordance with Section 19 of the Electoral Act, 2026, the Commission conducted the physical display of the Register at Registration Areas nationwide from 9th to 15th October, 2026, providing registered voters the opportunity to inspect their particulars and submit claims and objections as prescribed by law.

“The Commission has taken note of the concerns expressed by Nigerians and other stakeholders regarding the desirability of making the Register accessible through its online platform in addition to the physical display already conducted.

“Accordingly, and in furtherance of its commitment to transparency, accessibility and public confidence in the electoral process, the Commission has decided to make available on its online platform https://display.inecnigeria.org the same Preliminary Register of Voters earlier displayed at the Registration Areas.

“This additional measure complements the physical display already undertaken and is intended to facilitate wider public access to the Register. Meanwhile, the Commission continues to process claims and objections arising from the exercise in accordance with the Electoral Act, 2026, preparatory to the certification and publication of the Final Register of Voters on 15th December 2026.

“The Commission appreciates the continued interest and constructive engagement of Nigerians and stakeholders and reiterates its commitment to transparency, accountability and the faithful implementation of the Electoral Act, 2026 in delivering credible elections,” the statement read.