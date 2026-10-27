North-East Accounts For 13.5% Of Nigeria’s Total Registered Voter Population – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that the North East region has 13,965,475 registered voters.

According to INEC, the figure represents 13.51 percent of Nigeria’s total registered voter population of more than 103 million.

Naija News reports that INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, made the disclosure during an assessment visit to Gombe State to evaluate operational preparedness and address challenges confronting election officials across theNorth-East geopolitical zone ahead of the 2027 elections.

He explained that the figure is based on the commission’s data-cleaning exercise following the conclusion of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

According to INEC, the assessment brought together National Commissioners, Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from the six North-East states and other senior officials of the Commission for an interactive session with field officers on their level of preparedness for the forthcoming polls.

Speaking at the meeting, Amupitan said the visit was part of the Commission’s deliberate strategy of engaging directly with electoral personnel across the country to assess operational readiness, identify gaps and strengthen preparations ahead of the elections.

He noted that the nationwide assessment tour began in Lagos on September 7, 2026, covering the South-West, continued in Kaduna on September 28 for the North-West, and proceeded to Enugu on October 20 for the South-East before arriving in Gombe on October 26 for the North-East assessment.

According to the INEC Chairman, the exercise underscores the importance of direct engagement with officials responsible for implementing electoral plans at the grassroots.

“The true integrity of an election is not determined in the air-conditioned conference rooms of Abuja; it is forged in the field,” Amupitan said.

He noted that electoral credibility depends on the preparedness of personnel, the functionality of operational facilities and the effective coordination of election activities.