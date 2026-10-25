Pantami To Expose Those Frustrating His Governorship Ambition

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, has alleged that some individuals are behind a plot to frustrate his governorship ambition in Gombe State.

Pantami vowed to expose the names and details of those behind the alleged plot to the public soon.

Naija News reports that Pantami, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, said this in a video shared on his Facebook page, adding that he arrived at the list through investigations.

“Our investigations have now confirmed that these allegations are true. There is no amount of money or effort that has not been expended in an attempt to scuttle this movement,” he said.

His allegation comes after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) omitted his name from the final list of governorship candidates for the 2027 election.

Pantami, however, urged his supporters to remain steadfast in prayers and not allow criticism or the uncertainty surrounding his candidacy to discourage them.

He thanked residents who had organised prayers in support of his ambition, describing their commitment as a source of encouragement.

“You canvassed support, mobilised people, enlightened them and remained steadfast throughout this period. This is commendable, and this is a sign of true piety.

“Do not relent. Do not be angry or discouraged, because you are the ones who will be elevated, provided you remain steadfast in your belief in Allah,” he said.

Despite INEC’s position and the appeal deadline, Pantami insisted his exclusion is a temporary setback.