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INEC Completes 9 Of 14 Activities For 2027 Elections

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By Oladipo Abiola
INEC
INEC

Key Takeaways

  • INEC says it has completed nine of the 14 activities outlined in its timetable for the 2027 general elections.
  • INEC National Commissioner Dr Mohammed Haruna said completed activities include publishing the names of candidates nominated by political parties for various elective positions.
  • Haruna said INEC had invited parties complaining of alleged omissions and discrepancies to submit petitions and was working to resolve complaints before finalising the candidates’ list.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it has completed nine of the fourteen activities expected to be concluded in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, represented by the National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Dr Mohammed Haruna, at a youth engagement programme in Abuja.

Haruna said the commission had made significant progress in implementing its electoral timetable, which covers activities ranging from the announcement of elections and political party primaries to the publication of the voters’ register and candidates’ lists.

He emphasized the importance of the voters’ register, explaining that it would form the basis for accrediting eligible voters on election day.

The INEC official listed the publication of candidates nominated by political parties for various elective positions as among the activities already completed.

Naija News reports that Haruna acknowledged that the initial publication of candidates’ names had generated complaints from some political parties over alleged omissions and discrepancies.

He, however, assured that INEC had invited the affected parties to submit petitions, adding that the commission was working to resolve the complaints and finalise the candidates’ list ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He disclosed that the commission had increased the frequency of its meetings as the elections approached to assess preparations and take necessary decisions.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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