DSS Arrests Suspects Planning To Attack INEC Workers, NYSC Members

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says security operatives have arrested persons behind a plan to attack its ad hoc workers, especially corps members, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan (SAN), disclosed this in Enugu, saying the commission would soon charge the suspects in court.

He spoke at the South-East Zonal Interactive Meeting with Staff and Readiness Assessment for the 2027 polls, according to the commission’s Daily Bulletin.

Amupitan said the commission had lately become aware of threats to the safety of its temporary election workers, many of whom are members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He revealed that the Department of State Services (DSS) uncovered the plot and arrested those involved, adding that INEC had put measures in place to forestall any danger to the workers.

The electoral umpire said he would also hold a security conference shortly to tackle other issues related to the safety of voters, officials, and materials during the elections.

Speaking on preparations for the polls, the INEC chairman said the commission had revived and broadened its partnership with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security.

He explained that INEC was collaborating with security agencies at the national and state levels, relying on its Election Risk Management tools to put in place what he called “a robust, intelligence-driven security architecture.”

The professor of law listed lingering public distrust, voter apathy, and the surge in misinformation and disinformation as the commission’s toughest challenges.

He warned that falsehoods spread faster than ever in the digital age.

“A single malicious fake news post, an unverified rumour, or a deepfake video can travel across millions of screens in seconds,” Amupitan said.

According to him, such narratives gain ground only when the commission fails to discharge its duties, placing a huge burden on officials deployed to the field.

“The conduct, competence, and character of our staff in the field are either our strongest defence against fake news, or its biggest catalyst,” he stated.

He said INEC would respond with “proactive transparency, swift official communication, and uncompromising operational precision at every polling unit.”

The INEC boss cautioned staff against compromising the process, vowing that any official found wanting would face the consequences.

“Partisan leaning, administrative negligence, extortion, or compromised ethics will not be tolerated under my leadership,” he warned.

Amupitan reminded them that under Section 26 of the Electoral Act 2026, all staff, electoral officers, presiding officers, returning officers, and security personnel on election duty must swear an oath of loyalty and neutrality.

He urged them to follow the law strictly in all their decisions.

“The question governing your actions must never be ‘Who will benefit from this decision?’ The question must always be ‘What does the law require me to do?’” he added.