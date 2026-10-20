Reps Orders Probe Into NYSC Member’s Death At Enugu Camp

The House of Representatives has ordered an investigation into the death of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member Etimbuk Sunday at an orientation camp in Enugu State, following concerns over the medical care he received and the condition of his body when it was returned to his family.

The House adopted a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by the Chairman of its Committee on Public Procurement, Idem Unyime, during plenary earlier today, October 20. It directed a joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sunday’s death on October 11, 2026.

Sunday, a former Students’ Union Government president of Akwa Ibom State University, reportedly visited the camp clinic on October 7 after developing symptoms believed to be consistent with malaria or typhoid.

According to the motion, he received initial treatment and was discharged with oral medication. However, questions have emerged over the treatment administered, the subsequent deterioration of his condition and an alleged delay in referring him to a hospital.

The lawmakers said the investigation would establish whether medical personnel followed the appropriate procedures and determine whether an earlier referral could have changed the outcome.

The House also expressed concern over reports that Sunday’s body was returned to his family naked and with visible bruises, calling for an independent examination of the allegations.

It said both the circumstances of his death and the reported condition of his body required clear answers.

The House mandated its Committees on Youth Development, Health Care Services, Police Affairs and Human Rights to investigate the incident and submit their findings within four weeks.

The joint committee will examine the medical attention Sunday received, the response of camp officials as his condition deteriorated, the alleged delay in referring him to a hospital and the circumstances surrounding the release of his body to his family.

The investigation is also expected to identify any shortcomings in the camp’s medical response and establish responsibility if wrongdoing is proven.

Beyond the incident, the lawmakers urged the Federal Ministries of Youth Development and Health and Social Welfare, alongside the NYSC Directorate, to review healthcare services and emergency response arrangements at orientation camps nationwide.

They called for properly equipped clinics, qualified medical personnel, effective emergency procedures and prompt hospital referrals for corps members who require specialised medical attention.

Naija News gathered that the NYSC orientation programme is a compulsory part of Nigeria’s one-year national service scheme for eligible graduates. Corps members undergo residential training for several weeks before deployment to their primary places of assignment.