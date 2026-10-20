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2027: Sensitive Election Materials Have Started Arriving – INEC Chairman

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By Oladipo Abiola
INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan
INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan

Key Takeaways

  • INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan said some sensitive materials for the 2027 elections had started arriving during a readiness assessment visit to Enugu State.
  • INEC said the Enugu visit formed the South-East leg of its nationwide physical assessment tour, following visits to the South-West, North-Central and North-West.
  • Amupitan said staff training would begin soon to address changes introduced by the new Electoral Act and INEC’s guidelines for the 2027 elections.

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has disclosed that some of the sensitive materials to be used for the 2027 elections have started arriving.

Naija News reports that he made the disclosure on Monday during an interactive meeting with INEC staff and a readiness assessment visit to Enugu State.

During the meeting, Amupitan outlined the commission’s preparations, including the procurement of election materials and vehicles, facility upgrades, staff training and measures to strengthen election logistics.

According to a statement released by INEC, the visit marks the South-East leg of the commission’s nationwide physical assessment tour, following similar exercises in the South-West, North-Central and North-West zones.

Addressing staff, the INEC chairman said the 2027 election was more than another date on the electoral calendar, describing it as a critical test of the commission’s preparedness.

He also said training programmes would soon commence to prepare personnel for their responsibilities, particularly in view of changes introduced by the new Electoral Act and the commission’s guidelines and regulations for the 2027 elections.

Amupitan said INEC was developing training materials that staff could access beyond face-to-face sessions, while selected personnel would serve as trainers for other election workers.

The chairman charged staff to maintain strict neutrality before, during and after the elections, warning that INEC personnel must not be seen to support any political party.

He stressed that professionalism, accountability and effective result management were essential to rebuilding public confidence in the electoral process.

He also warned that the commission would not tolerate misconduct capable of undermining the integrity of the polls.

“We expect absolute neutrality,” Amupitan said.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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