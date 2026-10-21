2027: Why North Is Angry With Tinubu – Baba-Ahmed

The National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said northerners are angry with President Bola Tinubu for failing to fulfil his promises to Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed’s comments come amid growing political discussions ahead of the 2027 general election, as opposition figures and political stakeholders assess the Tinubu administration’s performance and its implications for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday, Baba-Ahmed said the dissatisfaction with Tinubu’s administration was not peculiar to the North, stressing that Nigerians across the country were unhappy with the President for failing to address the problems he promised to tackle.

Baba-Ahmed maintained that northerners are not angry with Tinubu because he failed to listen to them, but because they shared other Nigerians’ concerns about his administration’s performance and failure to deliver on his campaign promises.

He said, “It’s nothing to do with being northern at all. There are a lot of elite, there are a lot of Nigerians who are angry with Tinubu because he’s not listening to anybody.

“I can tell you, the North is not angry with Tinubu because he’s not listening to them. The North is angry with Tinubu like other Nigerians are angry with Tinubu because he came here on the promise to fix a lot of the things that are wrong, and he didn’t.”