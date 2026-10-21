‘Tinubu, APC Are Undermining Northerners, We Will Show Them’ – Baba-Ahmed

The National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has accused President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of undermining Northern voters ahead of the 2027 polls.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed made this known on Tuesday while fielding questions in an interview on ‘Politics Today’, a programme on Channels Television.

Baba-Ahmed said Northerners will resist the APC vote-buying plot in the 2027 general elections, stressing that the region will not forget the humiliation and neglect it has suffered under President Tinubu’s administration.

According to him, Northerners will show the APC and Tinubu in the forthcoming election that their voices and dignity matter.

He said, “We know they will share money that has never been seen distributed in politics. Their problem is undermining the Northerners. We will show them that we too are citizens whose voices and dignity matter.”

Speaking further, Baba-Ahmed wondered what campaign leaders asking for Tinubu’s re-election will tell people in Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, Katsina, Borno, Yobe, Kwara, Kaduna, Plateau, Kogi and Nasarawa States.

While challenging those carrying Tinubu’s banner to contest openly, Baba-Ahmed warned that nobody should try to manipulate or overturn the election outcome if the North rejects Tinubu and the APC in 2027.