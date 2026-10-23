2027: Disability, Insecurity Must Not Stop Eligible Nigerians From Voting – INEC Chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for stronger collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to ensure safe, accessible and inclusive electoral participation for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Naija News reports that the INEC Chairman, Professor Joash O. Amupitan, made the call on Friday, 23 October 2026, at a high-level technical engagement on disability-inclusive election security and protection protocols, held at the Abuja Inter-Continental Hotel, Abuja.

The engagement, themed “Securing the Vote for All: Advancing Inclusive, Safe and Rights-Based Electoral Participation Ahead of the 2027 General Elections,” brought together representatives of the Nigeria Police Force, security agencies, the European Union, TAF Africa, Organisations of Persons with Disabilities and other stakeholders to strengthen measures for protecting vulnerable voters throughout the electoral process.

Professor Amupitan emphasised that the credibility of elections depends not only on the voting process but also on the ability of every eligible citizen to participate freely, safely and without discrimination.

He noted that persons with disabilities must be protected against intimidation, harassment, insecurity and other barriers that could prevent them from exercising their franchise.

The INEC Chairman highlighted the constitutional and legal foundations for inclusive electoral participation, including the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended; the Electoral Act 2026; the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018; and Nigeria’s obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

He also referenced INEC’s Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections 2026, particularly Clauses 19, 21, 27 and 28, which provide for priority access, appropriate assistance and assistive voting materials to facilitate the participation of voters with disabilities.

On election security, Professor Amupitan underscored the critical responsibility of the Nigeria Police Force in maintaining law and order, protecting lives and property, preventing electoral violence and creating a secure environment for the conduct of elections.

He urged security personnel to demonstrate professionalism, impartiality and sensitivity to the needs of persons with different disabilities, noting that appropriate assistance must preserve voters’ dignity, independence, privacy and freedom of choice.

The Chairman further stressed the need to integrate disability inclusion into security planning, personnel training, deployment and incident-response mechanisms well before Election Day. He called for security assessments to identify inaccessible polling locations, congestion, potential flashpoints and communication barriers that could affect voters with disabilities.

He also emphasised effective coordination among INEC, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies through the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), particularly in information-sharing, clarification of responsibilities and prompt responses to emerging threats.

Outlining key priorities ahead of the 2027 General Elections, the INEC Chairman called for the adoption of clear disability-inclusive election security protocols; targeted training of police personnel on disability rights and accessible communication; stronger inter-agency coordination; accessible reporting channels and prompt responses to security incidents; and sustained engagement with Organisations of Persons with Disabilities.

He further maintained that electoral protection must extend beyond Election Day to cover voter registration, political campaigns, rallies, voting, collation and the post-election period.

Professor Amupitan urged participants to translate the engagement into practical and measurable outcomes, including clearly defined operational procedures, designated institutional contact points, appropriate training programmes, joint security assessments and effective monitoring mechanisms ahead of the elections.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to working with the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, TAF Africa, Organisations of Persons with Disabilities, development partners and other stakeholders to strengthen inclusive electoral administration and security.

The INEC Chairman also acknowledged the contributions of TAF Africa and the European Union in promoting the democratic participation of persons with disabilities and internally displaced persons in Nigeria.

He stressed that electoral inclusion was a democratic imperative rather than an act of charity, adding that every eligible citizen must have a meaningful opportunity to vote without discrimination, insecurity or avoidable institutional barriers.