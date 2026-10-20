Gombe: Gov Yahaya Swears In Three Commissioners

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has warned newly appointed commissioners and other political appointees against poor performance, corruption and delays in government activities as his administration approaches the end of its tenure.

Naija News reports that Yahaya gave the warning while swearing in three commissioners and three special advisers, charging them to focus on delivering results and making the most of the remaining time in office.

He said the appointments were aimed at strengthening government operations, improving the capacity of public institutions and ensuring effective service delivery.

The governor noted that public expectations remained high despite the limited time left for his administration to fulfil its promises.

According to him, the new appointees were selected because of their experience and expertise, which he expects them to use in implementing government policies, programmes and projects.

Announcing their portfolios, Yahaya named Dr Ahmed Wali Doho as Commissioner for Special Duties and Regional Cooperation, Nasiru Adamu Degri as Commissioner for Water Resources, and Dr Muhammad A. Bello as Commissioner for Policy Coordination and Performance Tracking.

The governor also announced a minor cabinet reshuffle, redeploying Alhaji Shehu Yerima Abdullahi to the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to fill an existing vacancy.

Yahaya directed the new commissioners to familiarise themselves with the activities and responsibilities of their respective ministries without delay.

He also urged them to work closely with permanent secretaries and other senior officials to ensure proper coordination, responsible use of public funds and timely execution of government decisions.

“I expect each of you to work closely with your Permanent Secretaries and other senior officials to ensure effective coordination, prudent management of resources and timely implementation of government decisions.

“You must avoid unnecessary bureaucratic delays, strengthen internal accountability and ensure that every available resource is directed towards delivering tangible benefits to our people. At this stage of our administration, we have neither the luxury of time nor the resources to accommodate inefficiency, complacency or administrative lapses,” he said.

The governor further declared that the remaining months of his administration would witness increased efforts to deliver public services, dismissing any suggestion that government activities should slow down as the tenure draws to a close.

He urged members of the State Executive Council and other political appointees to build on the achievements recorded since 2019 and ensure that projects, policies and institutions established by his administration continued to serve the people after his exit from office.

Yahaya also warned the appointees against corruption, indiscipline, abuse of office and any action capable of reducing public trust in government.

He charged them to uphold accountability, engage in peaceful political activities and respect democratic institutions as they carry out their duties.