‘I Know What He Did’ – Amaechi Calls Out Akpabio Over Cross River Oil Well ‘Grab’

African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of taking Cross River State oil wells during his tenure as Akwa Ibom State governor.

Naija News reports that Amaechi made the allegation on Monday, during a town hall meeting in Calabar, Cross River State.

During the session, which was organised to mobilise voters ahead of the 2027 general elections, Amaechi said he was not criticising Akpabio because he belongs to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the former Governor of Rivers State, Akpabio knew what had happened to the oil wells.

He challenged the people of Cross River to demand an explanation from Akpabio over the alleged transfer of the state’s oil wells to Akwa Ibom.

Amaechi also alleged that Akpabio tried to claim oil wells belonging to Rivers State but was challenged in court.

He said, “I am not calling Akpabio out because he is in the APC. I am calling him out because he knows that I know what he did. Tell him Amaechi says Akpabio knows what he did.”

Speaking on the non-extension of the railway line to Calabar during his tenure as transport minister, Amaechi said the government had agreed to construct a coastal railway from Lagos to Calabar, with a spur to Obudu Cattle Ranch.

He estimated the project at $11 billion but said the government lacked the funds to execute it.

Amaechi questioned President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s decision to embark on a coastal road project estimated at $16 billion, arguing the government should have carefully considered its priorities.