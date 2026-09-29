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2027: No Electoral Prize Is Worth A Nigerian Life – Akpabio Warns Politicians

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Senate President Godswill Akpabio
Senate President Godswill Akpabio

Key Takeaways

  • Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, warned politicians and candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections to shun violence, intimidation and divisive campaigns nationwide.
  • Akpabio, speaking on Tuesday as the Senate resumed plenary, urged aspirants to sell policies and ideas, not use religion or region to stir tension.
  • He told politicians to avoid fake information that breeds mistrust, and said the Senate will keep working through campaigns until the end of its mandate.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has cautioned politicians and candidates preparing for the 2027 general elections against violence, intimidation and campaigns that could deepen divisions across the country.

Naija News reports that Akpabio gave the warning on Tuesday as the Senate resumed plenary.

He urged politicians to focus on presenting their policies, plans and ideas to voters instead of using religion, region or other differences to create tension among Nigerians.

According to him, political competition should not lead to violence or put the lives of citizens at risk.

He also called on politicians to avoid spreading false information that could cause mistrust and hostility during the election period.

He said: “We must reject violence and intimidation, and resist the falsehoods that travel swiftly and leave distrust in their wake. No electoral prize is worth a Nigerian life. No victory deserves celebration if it leaves the nation wounded.

“Those who seek office need not see eye to eye to walk hand in hand as Nigerians. We can contend without setting community against community, faith against faith or one part of our republic against another.

“This Senate must show the way. Within these walls sit men and women of different parties, regions and convictions, entrusted with the representation of one republic.

“The people sent us here to serve until the end of our mandate. There is work before us, and we shall remain at our posts despite the campaigns.

“Let us campaign with honour, debate with conviction and serve with humility. We have returned to this Chamber because Nigeria’s work continues. By God’s grace, we shall keep faith with her, and with the people who sent us here.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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