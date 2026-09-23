It Might Look Funny, But It’s The Truth – Akpabio Reveals Why He Travelled To Rome

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has explained that his recent trip to Rome, Italy, was partly to pray for Nigeria and seek divine intervention against insecurity, terrorism and banditry.

Naija News reports that Akpabio while speaking to journalists said he embarked on the spiritual journey because Rome is regarded as the centre of the Catholic Church and a major Christian pilgrimage destination.

According to him, he visited the mausoleum of Saint Padre Pio, where he offered prayers and supplications for Nigeria and its leaders.

The Senate President said his prayers were not limited to President Bola Tinubu or members of the National Assembly, but extended to the Vice President, members of the Federal Executive Council and Nigerians generally.

He said he specifically prayed for an end to insecurity, banditry and terrorism across the country.

Akpabio said, “Well, I had to go to Italy and, you know, Rome is the capital of the Catholic Church and the world’s capital when it comes to Christianity. And from there I touched Saint Padre Pio’s mausoleum and I did supplications.

“I prayed not just for the President, not just for myself, the Vice President, and all members of the Senate and National Assembly and the Federal Executive Council.

“I prayed for Nigeria as a whole, and I also prayed against insecurity, that God should free us from insecurity. I prayed against banditry. I prayed against terrorism.

“And it might look funny, but it’s the truth, because in our own religion we believe that unless God protects the house, the watchmen watch in vain. And so I decided to take this slight pilgrimage, this spiritual journey, to pray for Nigeria. I believe strongly.”